Letter: Who is C0VID-19 Tested, Who Isn't, and Why?

People who are being tested for COVID-19 are obviously and sadly stricken with a severe case of the virus. One man who was tested died before his positive result was received by his family. Why are we taking the precious few tests available and testing those who pointedly have COVID? I am not so naive as to think that these untimely results are useful for statistical data, but that data is blatantly incorrect. Those people who are asymptomatic carriers, which is probably the bulk of the remaining population, should be tested as this would not only give more accurate data as to who is infected, but keep us from having a full-blown repetition of what we are currently experiencing. The carriers need to be tested, isolated, and treated, hopefully with whichever current iteration of medicine has proven successful to keep the entire country safe.
Barbara Mongan
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
