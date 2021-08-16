Letter: Who is first?

Do you believe that an administration that allows thousands upon thousands of undocumented migrants cross our borders (some even tested having Covid) actually believes in America and its citizens first? After ‘being processed’ (without biometrics), they are transferred to cities throughout the United States where they are ‘resettled’. Also, why the secrecy about how these undocumented are being transported and where they are dropped off throughout the country?
We, the federal tax payers are paying for their lawyers, sustenance, housing (even hotel rooms), health care, and education. Many of our own citizens go hungry and live on the streets while this administration spends billions and billions of our federal tax dollars on those that disobey our laws. Are we stupid or what?
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.