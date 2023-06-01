On April 5, 2023, the Attorney General of Maryland reported that “More than 150 Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore sexually abused more than 600 children over the past 80 years”. This is not Maryland. This is just Baltimore City. Today, the Illinois state Attorney General reported that there were 1997 cases of priestly sexual abuse of children in that state from 1950 to 2019. And, yet, you are worried about books and librarians? Can you name a single gay guy, dressed in drag, that has been reported to be “grooming” little boys? No?