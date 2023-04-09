While our country is failing in virtually every aspect, we are pursuing a former president who has nothing to do with what is hitting us now. Address every facet in our daily lives and the country is in serious decline.

Has the president done well with the economy and inflation, securing the border, addressing rampant crime in our cities, educating our children, working for energy independence or the calamitous exit from Afghanistan? The only true answer is NO to the 10th power.

The Democratic Party was once the party of the underdog. With Biden, we are all edging ever more closely to that category. Face it, he is the most inept preident in history. As the scarecrow in the "Wizard of OZ", he points in every direction except at the man in his mirror.

Elect him again to continue destroying the greatest nation in history? No Please, just send him back to his basement!

Jerry Schuchardt

Foothills