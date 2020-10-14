Letter: Who is really packing the court?

Conservative voices are calling out liberal candidates for failure to declare a stance on so-called court packing. However, with the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, conservatives are the ones trying to pack the court and cement what they think will be an unstoppable conservative majority. Courts should be in balance, free or at least distanced from partisan politics and party influence. Given our two-party system, legislators have the discretion to exercise powers at their disposal to either correct or exacerbate imbalances that result from partisan power grabs. Under the current circumstances, a more tempered approach may have been a better play. Barrett’s nomination, if approved, will unquestionably tilt the highest court in the land, and conservatives may come to regret it. Opposing forces will have options when the opportunity arises, and they will surely consider their choices carefully when that time comes.
Bruce Fulton
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
