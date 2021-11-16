 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Who is Really Working to Put America First?
View Comments

Letter: Who is Really Working to Put America First?

  • Comments

We have seen and heard those who want to put America first; the Jan 6 mob , rioters, Mr. Trump spewing hatred and chaos to anyone who will listen, but who REALLY saved America? My guess is those who have the most to lose; not merely Democrats but Republicans as well – those twelve Republicans who have drawn the hatred and reprisal of fellow Republicans and face the loss of their leadership assignments!

It is bizarre that those members actually saved America – despite the danger – yet Mr. Trump says he is still trying to “save” America even as he declares war against “RHINO’s”, “sellouts and other losers” who have stepped forward to really save America with their vote. My guess is that the real sellouts and losers are those that lack the courage to condemn the violence and rhetoric from the last president, who seems to still trying to be a “contender”; but like Marlon Brando, he will still be echoing those infamous words - “I could have been a contender”.

Richard Rebl

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump

A word of encouragement for Mr Trump; I know you want to be the SITTING President again but take heart, you will always be known as the LYING …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gosar

I am appalled that one of our elected officials put on social media that he wishes another elected official be killed! Paul Gosar is a disgrac…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News