Letter: Who is Really Working to Put America First?

We have seen and heard those who want to put America first; the Jan 6 mob , rioters, Mr. Trump spewing hatred and chaos to anyone who will listen, but who REALLY saved America? My guess is those who have the most to lose; not merely Democrats but Republicans as well – those twelve Republicans who have drawn the hatred and reprisal of fellow Republicans and face the loss of their leadership assignments!
It is bizarre that those members actually saved America – despite the danger – yet Mr. Trump says he is still trying to “save” America even as he declares war against “RHINO’s”, “sellouts and other losers” who have stepped forward to really save America with their vote. My guess is that the real sellouts and losers are those that lack the courage to condemn the violence and rhetoric from the last president, who seems to still trying to be a “contender”; but like Marlon Brando, he will still be echoing those infamous words - “I could have been a contender”.
Richard Rebl
East side
