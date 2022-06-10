Letter: Who is responsible for these situations?

Notice what #45 did to you, your children’s and grandchildren’s health and safety. But, you CAN carry an AK47 to Walgreens openly. It doesn’t matter if you support him or his stooges or not; a bullet from a seemingly ordinary 18-year-old child could end any support instantly. Mitch McConnell will offer you his thoughts and prayers.

Baby formula: Six months before the E. Coli Outbreak occurred in 2018, #45 scaled back FDA regulations and inspectors. His USMCA agreement increased tariffs and restricted imports from Canada and Mexico. Then, on January 15, 2021, in an attack on American health, #45 fired three top FDA attorneys.

Gun Control: #45 and cohorts blamed Biden for an alleged quote he made regarding guns; “Take the guns first. Go through due process second, I like taking the guns early.” A radical’s October 5 Facebook comment? The NRA would never endorse anyone who would say something like that. FACT: #45 actually made the quote following the Parkland shootings - NOT Biden.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

