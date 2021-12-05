 Skip to main content
Letter: Who is selling U.S. Guns to Mexico?
Letter: Who is selling U.S. Guns to Mexico?

Re: the Nov. 30 article "US gun companies should be liable for Mexico's gun violence."

Jean Guerrero would have us believe that U.S. gun manufacturers are deliberately selling guns to the Mexican drug cartels. A more plausible source would be a U.S. government agency, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives(ATF). Several years ago, a Tucson resident, Mike Detty, wrote a book entitled "Operation Wide receiver," in which he detailed his experiences as a licensed gun dealer, encouraged by the ATF to sell weapons to illegal straw purchasers who would then transfer the firearms to the drug cartels. Ostensibly, the aim was to track the firearms to their final destinations. The operation was doomed from the very beginning, and stretched on for several years, resulting in the deaths of countless Mexican nationals and one U.S. Border Patrol agent. It's all well and good to blame the evil yanquis for Mexico's ills, but Ms. Guerrero should first do her homework.

Peter Caroline

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

