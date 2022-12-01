 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Who is the adult?

  • Comments

Re: Adults finally went to the polls, 11/20/22. Writer says great things happen when our 2 political parties cooperate. This incredibly blind piece shows the chasm his own words create. Apparently Republican voters lack maturity. Why? They are "whipped into a frenzy" over such things as an ALLEGED border crisis, critical race theory (described by the writer as excellent education) and the "absurd abhorrence of abortion". Pile on lack of fiscal restraint and denial of the "self imposed" immigration crisis. Say what??? He continues, conservatives are ignorant regarding the blatant hypocrisy of their positions and the wisdom of liberal ideals. Correct me if I'm wrong, but are not Democrats fixated on ignoring the border, creating division in our education system and the "absurd abhorrence to fetal life"? Pile on spend and tax fiscal policies and revoking gun rights? Another difference, this conservative won't call all democrat voters blind.

People are also reading…

Tom Hansen

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Kari Lake Finally Correct!

“Arizonan’s Know BS when they see it” was Kari Lakes’s verbal response to the Associated Press election call of Lake’s defeat for Arizona gove…

Letter: advice for kari lake

Stop it! - You lost because enough arizonans saw thru the smoke and insanity of you and your election issues to deem you unfit for office. Eno…

Letter: Kari the Impaler

Letter: Kari the Impaler

Brilliant move by Kari Lake to alienate many moderate Republican voters with her nasty remarks and gestures towards John McCain and those who …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News