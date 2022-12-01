Letter: Who is the adult?

Re: Adults finally went to the polls, 11/20/22. Writer says great things happen when our 2 political parties cooperate. This incredibly blind piece shows the chasm his own words create. Apparently Republican voters lack maturity. Why? They are "whipped into a frenzy" over such things as an ALLEGED border crisis, critical race theory (described by the writer as excellent education) and the "absurd abhorrence of abortion". Pile on lack of fiscal restraint and denial of the "self imposed" immigration crisis. Say what??? He continues, conservatives are ignorant regarding the blatant hypocrisy of their positions and the wisdom of liberal ideals. Correct me if I'm wrong, but are not Democrats fixated on ignoring the border, creating division in our education system and the "absurd abhorrence to fetal life"? Pile on spend and tax fiscal policies and revoking gun rights? Another difference, this conservative won't call all democrat voters blind.