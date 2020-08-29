 Skip to main content
Letter: Who is the Leader?
Letter: Who is the Leader?

Who do you want to lead our country – a candidate who leads with power and strength even if he is brash (Trump) or a candidate who leads with feelings and possibilities even if he is a ‘real nice guy’ (Biden). When an enemy (China, Russia or Iran) is ready to pounce, who do you believe will strongly protect our sovereign borders and have the American people’s back? I know who it will be – do you?

Rosalie Wright

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

