 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Who is "they"?
View Comments

Letter: Who is "they"?

  • Comments

Has anybody listened carefully to President Biden's speeches? One speech he claims that "they " would be unhappy if he answered a question. Recently he explained that "they" told him in what order to call on journalists. My question is who is "they"? Who is actually running this country? The last I heard, President Biden was voted president, not "they." I think that the American people have a right to know who is running our country.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News