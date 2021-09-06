Letter: Who is "they"?

Has anybody listened carefully to President Biden's speeches? One speech he claims that "they " would be unhappy if he answered a question. Recently he explained that "they" told him in what order to call on journalists. My question is who is "they"? Who is actually running this country? The last I heard, President Biden was voted president, not "they." I think that the American people have a right to know who is running our country.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.