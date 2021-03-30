Letter: Who is working for the majority in the country and who is not

Since Joe Biden's election, he and his administration has been working hard to help Americans get well, raise their income, save their homes, protect their voting rights, have clean air and water, increase distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, go back to work and school, and rejoin WHO and the Paris Climate Accord.
They have launched a racial equity initiative, created a government task force to end our border situation, reverse his predecessor's destruction of our air and water and discriminatory LGBTQ+ laws, and began to address the entire country's deteriorating infrastructure.
Republicans, on the other hand, have worked tirelessly to overturn voting rights and the 2020 election. They have continued the Party of No tactics to slow down any progress in the country. They have attacked any possible solutions to bipartisanship by claiming "power grab."
Indeed, there must be a Republican voter or two who want what the Democrats are offering and not the endless "My way or the highway" attitude of President Biden's predecessor and his seditious fascist followers.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
