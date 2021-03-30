 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Who is working for the majority in the country and who is not
View Comments

Letter: Who is working for the majority in the country and who is not

  • Comments

Since Joe Biden's election, he and his administration has been working hard to help Americans get well, raise their income, save their homes, protect their voting rights, have clean air and water, increase distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, go back to work and school, and rejoin WHO and the Paris Climate Accord.

They have launched a racial equity initiative, created a government task force to end our border situation, reverse his predecessor's destruction of our air and water and discriminatory LGBTQ+ laws, and began to address the entire country's deteriorating infrastructure.

Republicans, on the other hand, have worked tirelessly to overturn voting rights and the 2020 election. They have continued the Party of No tactics to slow down any progress in the country. They have attacked any possible solutions to bipartisanship by claiming "power grab."

Indeed, there must be a Republican voter or two who want what the Democrats are offering and not the endless "My way or the highway" attitude of President Biden's predecessor and his seditious fascist followers.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News