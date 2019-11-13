The argument has now been put forth by some Republicans that, since no quid pro quo occurred, Trump is not guilty of any "high crimes and misdemeanors". By utilizing the logic of that conclusion, I can attempt to rob a bank, but, if I fail in that endeavor, I should expect no retribution from law enforcement. Combined with the fact that sworn witnesses have testified that the financial aid WAS withheld for a period of time, it clearly demonstrates that Trump's supporters have no regard for facts or logic in their quest for political supremacy. Reality, along with decency and serving their constituency, is now another victim of collateral damage from the Republican strategy to "win at all costs".
rick cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.