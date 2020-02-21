Letter: Who makes the call?

The letter “Gerson confused in his morality” says by supporting “moral evil” (as defined by the Catholic Church), you become accomplice to that evil. On Judgement Day, you’ll reap what you sowed according to how you voted. The author asks how, on Judgement Day, you’ll explain voting for candidates that destroy God’s creation. Does this apply not only to abortion and euthanasia, (disqualifying issues for a candidate, according to the Church) but also to the destruction of planet earth? Will God ask you to explain voting for a candidate guilty of unbridled corruption, blatant lying, disregard for rule of law, adultery, war on the environment, and separation of children from families? He should! These are pretty high up on the moral evil meter and should be “disqualifying issues.” Which of these issues might keep you from entering the pearly gates? Who decides where they fall on the “moral evil meter?" Be careful who you vote for, your afterlife may depend on it!
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.