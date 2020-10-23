 Skip to main content
Letter: Who picks up he bill?
Letter: Who picks up he bill?

Donald Trump still owes Tucson $80,000 for his 2016 rally. He opened his Taj Mahal Casino in April 1990 and declared bankruptcy in July 1991. Two more of his Atlantic City Casinos followed in 1992, along with his Plaza Hotel in New York. In 2004, Trump Hotels and Casinos Resorts filed bankruptcy again after accruing about $1.8 billion in debt. This was followed by Trump Entertainment Resorts filing in 2009.

Trump's recent financial statement shows nearly $479 million in loans that are coming due in the next 4 years. Given his record, if he is President and cannot pay these debts, will the Justice Department step in again like they did with the defamation lawsuit he is facing for a 1990 rape charge? Do the taxpayers end up paying?

Donna Pierce

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

