Letter: Who's laughing now?
View Comments

Letter: Who's laughing now?

In the 1980's, Republicans found much amusement in Ronald Reagan's quip that he considered the most frightening words in the English language to be "I'm from the government and I'm here to help."

After watching the current crisis exacerbated by months of indifference and inactivity on the part of our government, it would be gratifying to coin a properly crushing rejoinder to such flippancy, but Shakespeare already said it best-

"His jest will savor but of shallow wit when thousands weep more than did laugh at it." (Henry V, Act I, Scene 2)

George Hearn

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: NYC TRIP

Until today I had enormous respect for Tim Steller and thought he was gifted with a little extra common sense but after his rambling rationial…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News