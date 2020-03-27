Letter: Who's laughing now?

In the 1980's, Republicans found much amusement in Ronald Reagan's quip that he considered the most frightening words in the English language to be "I'm from the government and I'm here to help."
After watching the current crisis exacerbated by months of indifference and inactivity on the part of our government, it would be gratifying to coin a properly crushing rejoinder to such flippancy, but Shakespeare already said it best-
"His jest will savor but of shallow wit when thousands weep more than did laugh at it." (Henry V, Act I, Scene 2)
George Hearn
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
