Letter: Who’s rioting

How can you publish a headline like “Federal agents descend on DC to quell violence” when tv footage has been focused on agents violently attacking peaceful protestors in front of the White House with tear gas, flash bombs and rubber bullets. And for what? So that Trump, surrounded by bodyguards, could march to a photo op holding a Bible he never opens, and in violation of the 1st Amendment he has never read. Meanwhile, national media are full of stories about police beating peaceful protestors all over our country, including women and harmless senior citizens. A week earlier Trump lauded heavily armed right wingers who forced the popularly elected Michigan Legislature by saying they had “a point” and he hoped Governor Whitmer would listen. Trump can walk out of the White House today, cross the street and listen to as many people with as many peaceful patriots as he wants.
Larry Winter
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
