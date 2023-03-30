How ridiculous can Fox and Republican complainers become in their fake horror at the train derailment in Ohio. The latest salvo is that Buttigieg was wearing dress shoes as he toured the spill site. Really? If those are his dress shoes, they need some polish. In the photos he is wearing an older pair of brown, well worn and scuffed shoes. This is not about shoes, unless you are talking about brake shoes which failed on the train because the Republican congress under Trump took the teeth out rail regulations. It was part of the great deregulation by Trump to drain the swamp of bureaucrats who cared about the health and safety of the American people. Replaced by lobbyists who gutted the regulations which made trains safer. If this is the best response Fox and it’s minions can come up, we are really in trouble.