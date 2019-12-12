Sure, those who hold Christian beliefs find abortion morally wrong. So do many atheists. A bit of introspection reveals the basis of such conscience for most is not dogmatic, rather humanitarian. The desire to protect all fellow humans from acts of violence hardly seems "un-American" as one writer contends. This same person claims science has established no standard as to when human life commences. Not sure on what planet he resides, but neonatal technology alone has definitively mapped the timing of each stage of human development in the womb from the moment the egg and sperm unite. Every one of us on the face of this earth, from every continent, from every race follows this same path on almost the identical gestation schedule. The end product of which is precisely and predictably consistent...a fellow human. Whom I, for one, have no objection to protecting by this country's laws.
Tom Hansen
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.