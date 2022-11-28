 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Who should be allowed to vote

  • Comments

Who should be allowed to vote was a question posed by, I’m assuming, a white American male who wants to revert to the days of old. Our founding fathers only allowed wealthy white men to vote even though everyone building this country had “skin in the game”. Those not allowed to vote included the working poor, minorities, African American slaves, women. The letter writer is unhappy with our democracy or as he calls it our “Mob-acracy” and wants to make it more difficult for some of us citizens to cast a ballot. MAGA by exclusion.

Karen Allison

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Kari Lake Finally Correct!

“Arizonan’s Know BS when they see it” was Kari Lakes’s verbal response to the Associated Press election call of Lake’s defeat for Arizona gove…

Letter: advice for kari lake

Stop it! - You lost because enough arizonans saw thru the smoke and insanity of you and your election issues to deem you unfit for office. Eno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News