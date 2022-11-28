Letter: Who should be allowed to vote

Who should be allowed to vote was a question posed by, I’m assuming, a white American male who wants to revert to the days of old. Our founding fathers only allowed wealthy white men to vote even though everyone building this country had “skin in the game”. Those not allowed to vote included the working poor, minorities, African American slaves, women. The letter writer is unhappy with our democracy or as he calls it our “Mob-acracy” and wants to make it more difficult for some of us citizens to cast a ballot. MAGA by exclusion.