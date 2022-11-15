 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Who should be allowed to vote

Our Founding Fathers did not want everyone to vote. They wanted only those who paid for the government to decide who should be elected, that is, those who had “skin in the game.” If our Founders’ voting restrictions were updated to the present, probably only taxpayers and those on the tax rolls would be allowed to vote.

Since the beginning of the Obama Presidency, Democrats have succeeded in getting millions of non-taxpayers to the polls. Millions of college students, 18-year olds, welfare recipients, homeless people, prisoners, and other non-tax paying groups are encouraged to vote. The method for getting their votes is the mail-in ballot.

Without the mail-in ballot, only a small percentage of these millions would take the trouble to go to a voting station, stand in line, and cast a vote. We thus have millions who live off the government helping to out-vote those who pay for the government. The Democrats have achieved the “Mob-ocracy” that Jefferson and Madison feared.

Jim Douthit

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

