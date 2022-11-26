Letter: Who Should Vote?

Yet another letter lamenting our reluctance to follow the dictates of the Founding Fathers, in this case too many people are voting and mail-in voting is partly to blame. We don’t have to imagine who the Founding Fathers thought should vote, they were explicit: White Men of Property, even if that property included other human beings. Who shouldn’t vote: women, Afro-Americans, those of Oriental extraction, etc. No serious argument can be advanced today purporting to limit voting due to race, gender, religion, etc.; government is a social contract and all who live within these borders have “skin in the game” and should have input as to how they are governed. The Founding Fathers should rightly be commemorated for their advancement of government within the context of their time but slavish adherence (pun intended) to their ideas is not a model for good governance. An enlarged and diverse electorate is not only key to better decision-making but essential to the consent of the governed as well.