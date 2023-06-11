Many who oppose the “Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey” Party on the right, are as amazed as I am at their stupid antics and infighting. No legislation coming from the GOP's federal or states' “Cancel Culture Party,” does anything to build or help this country or its people, just “cancel.” They refer to Democrats as the Cancel Culture without a hint of why. In English, it’s called “projection.”

I remember, as a young kid, attending the Shriner Brothers Circus in Chicago. I was called on stage by the Great Clown Emmett Kelley, who was covered from shoulders to feet in balloons. Kelley lied down on the stage and four children stomped out the balloons, with a prize for whoever burst the most.

I didn’t win, but I had a memorable “blast” (pun?) that lasted my entire life. No one was hurt. Meanwhile, Republicans in government call the shots and hurt people every day.

They should wear balloons.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side