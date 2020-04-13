Letter: Who to Believe
Regarding the campaign postcard that was sent to every citizen in the U.S., I object to yet another manipulation of opinion by the President. The card entitled "President Trump's Coronavirus Guidelines for America" disturbs me. I have learned that I cannot believe anything that comes out of the President's mouth as he is a proven liar. Now he sends out this card insinuating that he is the wise one. Really? I will pay attention to CDC guidelines or guidelines from medical professionals, but not alleged guidelines from a person who denied the existence of COVID-19 for more than two months. Now he lies again about claiming that he never denied the existence of COVID-19. Will his campaign pay for this abuse of privilege?

Jerry Weinert, RN

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

