Letter: Who was Really on Trial?
President Trump was impeached by the House, but who was really on trial? I believe that the GOP of the Reagan era

would have indicted this President in the Senate. So who is this current GOP? Most of them even deny he did anything wrong when he bribed a foreign government for political gain. This shows they are totally out of touch with reality and performed a major cover-up in the Senate. They even displayed no knowledge or respect for our Constitution. This will make it impossible to impeach another member of the Executive Branch, removing one of our great checks and balances.

Jeff Blackburn

Northwest side

