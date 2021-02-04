Letter: Who Was That Masked Man?

I wonder how many face masks are going to end-up in the Ocean, lakes or rivers. There is already way too much pollution in our waterways! Discarded and lost masks can be seen on streets and parking lots today. Our Mayor, Governor and new President all have their policies about wearing face coverings. Do they have that right to tell us what to do/wear, or is it just all about CONTROL? Dr. Fauci is now saying in February 2021 that face masks don’t do/prove anything. But last month some experts were recommending not one but TWO masks on the face. Who do we listen to? Who do we believe? Who has the answers?
The Lone Ranger on TV wore a mask, but he never covered his nose or mouth. That’s the kind of mask I want to wear, so I can breathe!
Kenneth Unwin
East side
