Letter: who we are is not nice
Letter: who we are is not nice

My question is rhetorical: What kind of people are we, on January 6, 2021, as well as every other day? I know what we are, and have been saying so for decades. Half or more of us would have been at home in 1930's Germany. As several commentators pointed out today, those white folk invading the Capitol aren't afraid of the cops, especially when those white cops almost welcomed in the terrorists. The national belief we whites are better than those not white fuels our society. We resent the uppity non-whites doing better than we do. We resent not having non-whites to push around. We buy any set of words which creates a superiority of us. Which makes us think we are being displaced thru no cause of our own. We welcome an intolerant leader because he encourages and enflames our intolerances, and shutters any interest in thinking, in integrity, and in respect for law.. And in having humanity and brotherhood for any- and everyone

Charles Larson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

