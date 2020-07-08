Letter: Who will benefit from McSally's TRIP Act?
Letter: Who will benefit from McSally's TRIP Act?

Senator McSally has proposed the "TRIP Act" which gives up to $4000 in tax credits for taking a vacation in the USA. Who will benefit from this bill?

Short answer: No one. This is a Hail Mary by a politician who is behind in the polls. It won't pass, and probably won't even get a vote, but that's ok because McSally just needs to keep it in the news until election day.

Longer answer: The bill will only help people who pay substantial federal taxes and who can afford to take a vacation from work. If you are single and make over $47,000 a year (with no big deductions like mortgage interest) then you might qualify for the full $4000 tax credit. But if you are working for $10 or $15 an hour then you get nothing.

Billie Holiday sang: "Them that's got shall get; Them that's not shall lose; So the Bible said and it still is news..."

And it's still true...

David Shannon

Midtown

