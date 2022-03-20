Letter: Who will Fight for Fredom?

Related to this story
We just moved from the Quail Creek community to Oro Valley. Unfortunately, Steve Bannon followed us. According to the Daily Star, Bannon bough…
I not only voted for Kyrsten, I campaigned for her ...big mistake!
A former so called President now a traitor, called Putin a genius for invading Ukraine! The want to be dictator, said Putin is protecting his …
Trump, who called Putin a genius, and his "True Patriot" American supporters are rooting for the Russians as they deploy a full scale invasion…
Border Patrol agents have already encountered nearly 600,000 illegal immigrants since October alone. They’re not just coming from Mexico; migr…
I had to contact SW Gas on Wednesday simply to change an expiration date and security code on a Debit card for my automatic debit. First I had…
I was stationed six years in Europe sitting nuclear alert in various place to nuke Eastern Europe and Russia..You knew if you launched, you wo…
Trump ‘patriots’ cheer on Putin
Be a good neighbor Tucson
I can't believe how the Republicans keep blaming Biden for the lack of oil and gas to get us through the Russian embargo. If people would chec…
