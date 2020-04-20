Letter: who will open our economy

Everybody is currently telling us how we should began to open up our economy. This is especially true of Donald Trump. They all think that by opening our economy and beginning to allow close contact we will began to spend our dollars especially the recent $1200 checks with Donald Trumps name on them. I have news for these believers. including Donald Trump. I will not go on an airplane , take a cruise, dine at a restaurant, get a hair cut, go to a baseball game, or a football game or do anything else that will put me in close contact with anyone that has not been cleared by a test or a vaccine, IN Other Words I will make the decision to open the economy not them.
Richard Toenjes
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
