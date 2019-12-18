Letter: Who Will Own the Public Trust?

It’s easy to see who and what individual people inherit and own in this country. I/we individually more or less inherited nothing or several things from our family; we “all” inherited from our ancestors who declared our independence from a selfish and personally needy king and formulated important guides like “our” Constitution and laws. For examples, it’s not my military but ours, and I/we do not know more than the generals, police, FBI, intelligence agencies, justice department, public education and not our place to call any of them names like “scum” – public entities are all of ours. If people of different political parties, religions, values, actions, words and deeds want public officials to own them and our public institutions, they will have to share them with the public who continue to be made up of individuals and aren’t “owned” by anyone; unless we go back to kings or powerful self-serving dictators who will claim us and everything.
Dr. Richard Packard
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.