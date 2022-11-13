 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Who would have won if there had not been inflation?

Without the country suffering from high inflation it is possible that the Democrats could have actually gained seats in both the house and the senate. There were two big motivators for Democrats: abortion and preserving democracy. The Republicans only had one big motivator: inflation.

In 2024, Republicans might stop electing election deniers, but abortion will still be an issue. If Republicans want to do well in 2024 they better pray for a poor economy.

Jonpaul Barrabee

Oro Valley

