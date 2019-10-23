Trump has demonstrated to the world how he treats an ally by abandoning the Kurds. The NATO countries that were previously under the yoke of the Soviet Union now must come to grips with the fact that the US is an uncertain ally. Trump has never been supportive of NATO, and has openly questioned if we should fulfill our treaty commitments under Article 5. With his invasion of Ukraine and Georgia, Putin has shown no compunction invading sovereign nation states. Would we rush to defend the Baltic states? Trump has certainly given Putin room to doubt.
Chuck Kennedy
Foothills
