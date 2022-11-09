Letter: Who?

Who?

He used the concept of the “BIG LIE” in his effort to return to power.

He encouraged violence from his followers.

He admired and praised many dictators.

He aligned himself with other despots.

He viewed himself as a genius, smarter than virtually everyone else.

He suppressed participation and opposition by those who did not share his views.

He stigmatized and marginalized minorities.

I’m referring, of course, to Adolf Hitler.

Did you think I was referring to a more modern tyrant?

Barry Corey

Foothills