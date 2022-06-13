 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Who'll save the children?

  • Comments

On April 8, 2022, three gun store workers at Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range near Grantville, Georgia, were murdered in their gun store. All three were proficient with the use of all types of guns. All three were surrounded by long rifles, handguns and even AR-15s. Yet the murderer(s) had the drop on them. All three were executed.

On May 24, 2022, a teenager who bought two guns on his 18th birthday killed 19 elementary school children and two adults. This begs the question: if three gunowners surrounded by deadly weapons can be shot and killed, how can arming teachers save innocent children?

Saying more arms are needed to save children is like saying more water is needed to save drowning victims.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fake News; Real Pain

Right-wing politicians constantly remind me that what I see and read in the mainstream media is “fake news.’’ But what I’m seeing lately is RE…

Letter: guns/abortion

Many gun-obsessed republicans convey this or a similar version of it: “We should not ban assault weapons because there will always be assault …

Letter: Nancy Pelosi and Communion

Recently, Nancy Pelosi was denied Holy Communion by Archbishop of San Francisco for her stance on abortion rights. Let's be clear. Pelosi was …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News