Letter: Who'll save the children?

On April 8, 2022, three gun store workers at Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range near Grantville, Georgia, were murdered in their gun store. All three were proficient with the use of all types of guns. All three were surrounded by long rifles, handguns and even AR-15s. Yet the murderer(s) had the drop on them. All three were executed.
On May 24, 2022, a teenager who bought two guns on his 18th birthday killed 19 elementary school children and two adults. This begs the question: if three gunowners surrounded by deadly weapons can be shot and killed, how can arming teachers save innocent children?
Saying more arms are needed to save children is like saying more water is needed to save drowning victims.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.