Letter: Whoopi Goldberg
Why does Whoopi Goldberg have to regret what she said about the Holocaust on The View? Race was not a factor. I was never taught that being Jewish was being part of a race different than mine. (My great aunts in Vienna, Austria, had to prove to Hitler's government that they were not Jewish so they could live without threat.) Being Jewish means following a specific religion. Hitler's opinion was that followers of the Jewish religion made Jews an inferior race. He needed scapegoats and Jews have been scapegoats for thousands of years. Maybe our country needs to accurate relearn what separates membership in a religion from racial identification.

Toni Kane

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

