Letter: Who's at fault

Of course, the baby formula shortage is President Biden’s fault. I’m sure Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are also to blame.
Never mind that the plant in question has a history of violations going back to 2019. Never mind that this plant was closed because of the discovery of a deadly bacteria and unsanitary conditions. Never mind that a whistleblower documented 34 pages of serious violations that will be investigated by Congress. Never mind that we have had, for years, an understaffed FDA that inspects facilities that produce baby formula and other vital food products. And never mind that a 1997 Supreme Court decision (supported by Justices Thomas and Scalia) requiring that formula be sent to border facilities that house children.
Yup, according to some, all the above is Biden’s fault. He’s only been in office for a little over a year - not enough time to correct this and other serious messes.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.