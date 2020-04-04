Letter: Who's Coronavirus Guidelines?
Letter: Who's Coronavirus Guidelines?

The U S Post Office delivered a postcard to everyone today, a government message regarding how to stay healthy in this pandemic. Imagine my surprise that they are “PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES FOR AMERICA.” These are CDC guidelines, promulgated by scientists and healthcare providers who have recognized from early days the dangers presented by this disease, NOT the man who said that this virus wouldn’t be a problem. Now this administration has actually politicized the scientific agency we have depended on to keep us safe through a mission that states it “conducts critical science and provides health information that protects our nation against expensive and dangerous health threats, and responds when these arise.” These are the folks we expect to hear from, the ones we want to be able to trust implicitly, not worry that they are influenced in any way by political considerations.

Gerry Peterson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

