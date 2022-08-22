 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Who's driving inflation?

  • Comments

Re: the Aug. 7 paid ad on page A9.

Regarding the Americans for Prosperity ad in the Star on Aug. 7: The billionaire Koch brothers of Koch Industries Inc. founded AFP.

The ad quotes “Vanessa” of North Carolina saying, “You shouldn’t have to choose between filling your gas tank and feeding your family.”

Agreed. Perhaps Koch Industries Inc., with revenues exceeding $110 billion in 2020 from producing gasoline and food, could lower profits from just three of its companies:

· Flint Hills Resources refines oil and makes dozens of other goods that “Vanessa” in North Carolina and millions more consumers purchase. Oil is garnering record profits.

· Koch Ag & Energy Solutions makes fertilizer, and its higher cost increases food prices.

People are also reading…

· Georgia Pacific makes toilet paper, paper towels and napkins. Koch profits from you paying more.

So, “Vanessa,” when you discuss prices for gasoline and food, know your purchases are enriching Koch Industries, including paying for the ad in the Star.

Shraddha Hilda Oropeza

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mar-a-Logo raid explanation

Re: the August 16th letter "Mar-a-Lago raid". Due to the fact that the country is so divided, and there are so many lies being pushed, the DOJ…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News