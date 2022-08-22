Letter: Who's driving inflation?

Re: the Aug. 7 paid ad on page A9.

Regarding the Americans for Prosperity ad in the Star on Aug. 7: The billionaire Koch brothers of Koch Industries Inc. founded AFP.

The ad quotes “Vanessa” of North Carolina saying, “You shouldn’t have to choose between filling your gas tank and feeding your family.”

Agreed. Perhaps Koch Industries Inc., with revenues exceeding $110 billion in 2020 from producing gasoline and food, could lower profits from just three of its companies:

· Flint Hills Resources refines oil and makes dozens of other goods that “Vanessa” in North Carolina and millions more consumers purchase. Oil is garnering record profits.

· Koch Ag & Energy Solutions makes fertilizer, and its higher cost increases food prices.

· Georgia Pacific makes toilet paper, paper towels and napkins. Koch profits from you paying more.

So, “Vanessa,” when you discuss prices for gasoline and food, know your purchases are enriching Koch Industries, including paying for the ad in the Star.

Shraddha Hilda Oropeza

West side