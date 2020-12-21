Letter: Who's in charge?

Putin continues succeeding in advancing Russia’s interests while transforming America into an obedient observer. With his success installing a Russian operative as U. S. President in 2016, permanent damage was done to America’s influence and world standing. After Putin’s hand-picked useful lieutenant was installed, Russian manipulation of American public opinion became even more dominant. Trump has convinced supporters that Putin is more credible than our Intelligence and National security officers. Quite a change for the Republican Party of Tail Gunner Joe McCarthy. With Putin’s complete control of a totally compromised servant, he's cleared the decks of opposition for advancement of his interests. The setback of the election loss of his carnival barker by no means lessens his controlling grip. His bullhorn one term president convinced 47% of the country that the 2020 Presidential election was rigged. This distraction has allowed Putin’s infiltration to continue unhindered, with a devastating cyberattack of unprecedented magnitude. Putin’s stooge still has another month to further sabotage our country.
Rick Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
