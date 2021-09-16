Letter: Who's Paying

I see our White House mainstays, Biden and Harris, have everything under control. COVID, the southern border, Afghanistan, etc. Who is paying the salaries and expenses to spend time campaigning in California for Gavin Newsom?
Having just mailed my quarterly estimated income tax, I think it is me and that is not what I see in the President and Vice President job descriptions. Neither of these two have a very good record of accomplishing anything, so get to work and focus on your job.
Don Flood
Green Valley
