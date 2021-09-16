 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Who's Paying
View Comments

Letter: Who's Paying

  • Comments

I see our White House mainstays, Biden and Harris, have everything under control. COVID, the southern border, Afghanistan, etc. Who is paying the salaries and expenses to spend time campaigning in California for Gavin Newsom?

Having just mailed my quarterly estimated income tax, I think it is me and that is not what I see in the President and Vice President job descriptions. Neither of these two have a very good record of accomplishing anything, so get to work and focus on your job.

Don Flood

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News