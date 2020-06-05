Letter: Who's really to blame?

Re: the June 3 letter "President driving a wedge between us."
George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota by a cruel policeman. The State’s governor (Tim Walz), congressional district representative (Ilhan Omar) and city’s mayor (Jacob Frey) are all progressive democrats. Minnesota, and especially this city, have been deeply progressive for decades.
The protests and riots are happening mostly in progressive cities with very progressive governments who are allowing this mayhem to take place. Even in Tucson, the progressive mayor, Regina Romero, has allowed property damage to occur by out of control progressives.
President Trump has zero sway in what happens there. Explain to me how he is to blame for all this lawlessness? I dare you to find one Trump supporter in this mess.
I initially supported the peaceful protests but what has happened since has changed my mind. I’m not alone. What would Martin Luther King say? This destruction is senseless and has deeply saddened me.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
