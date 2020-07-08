Letter: Who's side is Donal Trump really on?

I admit coming close to freaking out these days. Each morning I check the Star to see what new crisis is upon us. In less than 4 years, Donald Trump has made the USA irrelevant on the world stage. We are laughed at and ignored, allowing China and Russia to gain ground, which they are happy to do. Listening to the two speeches on the holiday meant to celebrate our democracy, Trump came as close as possible to calling for Civil War between the Left and the Right, making Democrats the evildoers that need to be taken down. This should have been the moment, finally, when America comes to terms with the inequality for all, not to demonize non-violent protesters. I'm not done: The Pandemic...Instead of doing anything to lower the curve, he is spending his time at dangerous parties for himself, while not allowing Dr. Fauci or the CDC to go public. So, who's side is Donald Trump really on?
Ginia Desmond
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!