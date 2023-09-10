Who's sorry now?

Who made you bow

Whose life is hurtn' for things right now

Who's sad and blue, you know that it's true

O how they misguided you.

Right from the start, you did your part

I tried to warn you somehow.

You voted your way, now you must pay,

I'm sad that you're sorry now

You gave the order, opened our border

Terrorist and drugs here to stay.

Five dollar gas, gave Hunter a pass

Threw all our justice away.

Seven million here, living in fear,

Crime on the rise everywhere.

Can't "ford to eat, can't walk my street.

You just don't seem to care.

So let it be, tuition is free

Home loans at 7 percent.

Inflation is here, recession is near,

Trillions already spent.

Right to the end, just like a friend

I tried to warn you somehow

You voted your way, now you must pay

I'm sad that you're sorry now.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side