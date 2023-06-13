Trump recently stated to his followers that the US Government and Justice Dept is "not coming after me, they're coming after you." He has a point. Any of you who have also taken classified, secret, and confidential papers from the Government, took them despite knowing it's against the law, ignored subpoenas to return them, stored them in your bathroom, ballroom, or closet, or simply decided you can have them because you want them: yes, the Government WILL probably come after you. However, this will be relevant to none of you, since none of you have done this. In which case they are NOT coming after you.