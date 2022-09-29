Re: the Sept 26 letter "Who's the extremist?"
The author states multiple factual untruths. She accuses Democrats of supporting abortion for "any reason for all nine months of pregnancy and in some cases even after birth". She states that abortions are performed because a "helpless child is unwanted."
Abortion is performed only on previable fetuses and embryos, not children. Viability of a fetus outside the womb is at about the 24th week of gestational age. Prior to the reversal of Roe v. Wade, abortion was legally preformed up until about 20 weeks in Arizona, with the vast majority during the first trimester. Abortion does not occur after that point, only delivery of a premature infant who is cared for by all medical means available. Killing a child after delivery is infanticide and is not advocated by any sane person.
The authors views are extremist and not reality based.
Michael Hamant, MD
East side
