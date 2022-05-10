 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Who's the Genius?

  • Comments

Re: the May 2 letter "Say no to ethanol"

The author says that Biden will be to blame for wrecking fuel systems in millions of vehicles. The reasoning? Some car manufacturers recommend not using fuel containing more than 10% ethanol. Wouldn't it be up to the vehicle owners to read their manual and know what type of fuel to use? But if you can blame Biden for any negative outcome resulting from your own irresponsibility, why not?

And speaking of "genius in the White House", recall the last "very stable genius" who suggested we might ingest or inject cleaning chemicals to combat the Covid virus, and who floated the idea of detonating a nuclear bomb in the eye of hurricanes to mitigate a storm's power. Trump bragged about how he aced some sort of mental acuity test, where he was able to identify a rhinoceros, a lion and a camel (clear proof of genius). He also can claim bragging rights to destruction of a democracy more than 200 years old.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Voter Fraud is Real

Proclaiming that voter fraud doesn't exist doesn't make it so, and flies in the face of historical record. Paper ballots cast in person and co…

Letter: No on Prop 411

The adage of truth being the first real casualty of war (including war on the poor) is substantiated by the proposed $750 million “Proposition…

Letter: energy

the endless articles for eliminating fossil fuels for "clean" energy are baseless. We do not have an alternate commercially feasible source of…

Letter: Red-light Cameras

I saw in Sunday's paper that Tim Steller Changed his line of thinking. When Tucson voted to remove the cameras, he was all for it. Now, it see…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News