Letter: Who's the Genius?

Re: the May 2 letter "Say no to ethanol"

The author says that Biden will be to blame for wrecking fuel systems in millions of vehicles. The reasoning? Some car manufacturers recommend not using fuel containing more than 10% ethanol. Wouldn't it be up to the vehicle owners to read their manual and know what type of fuel to use? But if you can blame Biden for any negative outcome resulting from your own irresponsibility, why not?

And speaking of "genius in the White House", recall the last "very stable genius" who suggested we might ingest or inject cleaning chemicals to combat the Covid virus, and who floated the idea of detonating a nuclear bomb in the eye of hurricanes to mitigate a storm's power. Trump bragged about how he aced some sort of mental acuity test, where he was able to identify a rhinoceros, a lion and a camel (clear proof of genius). He also can claim bragging rights to destruction of a democracy more than 200 years old.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

