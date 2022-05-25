Letter: Who's the traitor?

Without offering an opinion of any reasons or justifications, the letter "USA, Third World Country" claimed Biden and his administration are "deliberately destroying the USA", and should be tried for treason for betraying oath of office to uphold the constitution. I can think of no one more treasonous or guilty of such betrayal of office than Donald Trump. What does the letter writer think should be a proper punishment for Trump for telling Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes? (this on tape). What punishment fits for inciting a deadly insurrection for the purpose of overturning a free and fair election? Talk about treason! What should happen to a person who has worked non-stop to destroy our election system by telling lies over and over about election fraud? What about being Putin's very useful and willing idiot? (recall Helsinki). Insert "Trump" wherever "Biden" appears in the letter and you have something that makes sense.