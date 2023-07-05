Re: the July 5 letter "Who's the worst president?."

The letter writer makes a good case for awarding the title to Donald Trump. I don't disagree, but some historical perspective is in order. In the BT (Before Trump) era many historians bestowed the "worst president" honor on James Buchanan who (according to the same historians) could have acted to avert Civil War.

When he handed the White House keys to Abraham Lincoln, Buchanan is widely quoted as saying: "If you are half as happy on entering this house as I am on leaving it you are a happy man indeed."

William Thornton

Midtown