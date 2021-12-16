Letter: Who's to blame?

The letter "Biden said he'd end pandemic" was typical right-wing spin - blaming Biden for not ending Covid and increased Covid deaths. How ridiculous! Biden and his task force have literally begged, since day one in office, for every person to get vaccinated. Had more people complied, the Covid picture would be far different. It's the Republicans who've kept the anti-vaccine message going, touting bogus cures, and carrying on about " freedom". Trump supporters continue railing against mask and vaccine mandates, threatening public health officials and school board members. Republicans, some in government positions, promote looney conspiracy theories which are lapped up by ignorant, easily manipulated people, who then spread the lies on social media. Blaming Biden for the current state of the pandemic is so absurd, I'd be highly embarrassed to publicly put forth that belief. ONE reason for the ongoing virus and covid deaths - vaccination refusal. Obviously, the letter writer has no understanding of that fact. Would she be happy with mandatory vaccination to end covid?
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.